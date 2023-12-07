The City of Waco wants community input for next phase of Doris Morris Community Center project

Waco officials celebrated the community center's re-grand opening and redesign in June.

WACO, Texas — The formally known 'Waco YMCA', now officially the 'Doris Miller Community Center', wants feedback from the Waco community as they begin the next phase of the center's renovations.

The City of Waco bought the building in 2021 and renovations took nearly two years to complete. It now sits right on the historic Elm Avenue.

"It's got a ton of amenities as far as recreation and community gathering spots," Waco Parks and Recreation Director Jonathan Cook explained. "It's just a project that we really feel is an anchor for this community and neighborhood."

The inside of the center has a basketball court, fitness center, computer room and study room. The next phase of renovations will be on the outside of the building.

The City has a survey available for Wacoans to ensure they're able to share their input on what they hope for phase two.

"The survey is where the community can provide an idea of what type of activities you want to see," Cook said. "We want to make sure that we're building this to put the community needs, wants and desires first."

Cook says dozens of people have completed the 10-question survey so far. One of those people is Chris Flugee, a father of two who says he and his children have already visited the community center since it reopened.

"It's a really important thing to give people access to stuff like that and we certainly enjoy going and we're gonna be frequent visitors," Flugee shared. "I already went and use the fitness center and everything. All that it is missing is the sauna."

Cook went on to say he expects the indoor pool in the community center to be open next spring and they're currently designing an outdoor water play area for the community to enjoy.