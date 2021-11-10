Waco families participate in sidewalk chalk art challenge, beautifies and brings the city together

The challenge was a community-wide project that tasked families to get creative by drawing their best sidewalk chalk obstacle course.

WACO, Texas — A community-wide project has resulted in the beautification of communities in the City of Waco.

The Sidewalk Chalk Art Obstacle Course Challenge is a community-wide project where families were tasked with creating their best chalk obstacle masterpieces. The chalk artwork was then painted by local artist Tashita Bibles.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, Creative Waco and the City of Waco Parks and Recreation all collaborated to create the Sidewalk Chart Art Obstacle Course Challenge.

“The goal for the challenge was to provide families with a fun way to get outside and get active, while also providing a COVID-safe activity for all to enjoy,” said Waco McLennan County Public Health Education Specialist Emily Green.

Winners were officially announced in May. The winners were the Vaughn and Peebles families, the Sharma family and the Striezel family.

“How cool that some of the children who participated get to see their artwork come to life in City of Waco parks," said Executive Director ofo Creative Waco Fiona Bond. "It’s a reminder that everyone’s ideas can make a positive difference in our community."

The obstacle courses are available to the community near the playground stations at Bledsoe-Miller Park, South Waco Park, and Dewey Park.

Photos below: