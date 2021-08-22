Community holds healing vigil for G.W. Carver Middle School before school year starts

Sunday's event was full of prayer and hope as Carver panthers start Monday at a temporary campus.

WACO, Texas — It's been a couple of weeks since the devastating fire at GW Carver Middle School.

The Carver panthers are starting the 2021-2022 school year without their campus but students and staff have lots of support and prayers behind them.

Former and current Carver students and staff, along with the people of east Waco, city and school officials all gathered for a vigil of healing Sunday evening.

"To see everyone come together that let you know there is still a lot of love to share," said Eva Brown, a former student of the school.

After the large overnight fire consumed the school -- all that's left are the memories, the legacy and the panther pride.

"I think from this day on it's going to be alright, it's going to be alright," Brown said confidently.

The sudden lost was felt across the entire community, but since the fire on July 27, the community has stayed together which is what the school's principal Isaac Carrier says has made the transition easier.

"The building burned but we are the school," he said. "We are the school, the community, the students, the staff, we're the school."

Carver Middle School will be joining Indian Spring Middle School for the school year, a move carrier says he is ready for.

"Right now we have a more that suitable replacement place to educate our kids and we're happy about that and you know it will be a glorious day when we see that new structure rise and we enter for the first time," said Carrier.

Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon says Carver will be rebuilt and the district will find a way to fund it, no matter what it takes.