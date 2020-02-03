WACO, Texas — The lives of Shannon Gamble and Brian Bartholomew weren't same after the events that occurred on Dec. 29, 2019. Shannon, a real estate agent in Waco, was showing Brian and his fiance a house when they opened the detached garage and were attacked by two pit bulls.

"They didn't make a sound they just came charging out," Bartholomew said. "They ran up to Shannon and pinned her against the fence, I got them off of her but then I was next."

The attack left Gamble with chunks taken out of her arm and leg, forcing her into emergency surgery. Bartholomew needed nearly 40 staples in his head and lost half of his right ear.

"I thought I was going to die," Bartholomew said. "When I couldn't get them off me I knew I couldn't stop these animals."

Nearly three months later, the emotional and physical damages aren't the only things impacting Gamble.

"The medical bills are enormous they are stacking up, insurance doesn't cover everything," Leslie Edwards, of Better Home and Gardens Realty, said.

Edwards also acted as one of the chair people for an event held at The Back Yard Bar and Grille in Waco to raise money for Gamble and her family. The fundraiser was free to the public, but also featured silent auctions and raffles.

"This is also an emotional support event," Edwards said. "The entire real estate community is on board, there are so many of us but we want her to know we are here for her for emotional support because she is going to need it in years to come."

The fundraising for Gamble did not stop there.

Bubba's 33 in Waco will hold an event on March 2. The event will run from 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. and will feature an an all-you-can-eat buffet. The price is $10 for adults and $5 for kids.

