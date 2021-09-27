Community Walk Against Domestic Violence to be held in Killeen Oct. 2

The Killeen Police Department will be joined by city council members and other organizations at Lions Club Park for the free community event.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department will be joined by Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra and council members for a Community Walk Against Domestic Violence on Saturday, Oct. 2.

The event will be at Lions Club Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Segarra will present a proclamation to help bring awareness and support to victims and survivors of domestic violence.

The event will also include a one-mile education walk along with food and music. Attendees are encouraged to wear purple or a costume to show their support. The Killeen Fire Department, Families in Crisis, Fort Hood's Victim Advocacy Program and others will be at the event.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month annually as a call to action to recognize the issue, understand the impacts and break the cycle.

For questions or event information, contact Kimberly Isett with KPD at 254-501-7698.