Construction to begin on memorial to honor fallen Texas peace officers

The memorial will honor Texas DPS officers and Texas Rangers who gave their lives in service.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is paying their respects to fallen comrades with a memorial at their headquarters in Austin.

The new monument is set to begin construction in March 2023, and will also honor fallen Texas Rangers. A ceremony to mark the start of construction will be held on Mar. 2, 2023, which is also Texas Independence Day. The event will begin at 10 a.m at DPS Headquarters.

When completed, the memorial will be a 77-foot circle of granite. Inside will be an 11-foot statue of a DPS trooper paying respects to a tombstone honoring the Texas Ranger who became the first peace officer to give his life in service of Texas.

The monument will also feature three granite and bronze panels depicting the history of the Texas DPS. Each panel will be engraved with a core value of the DPS: Protection, Courtesy and Service.

The project broke ground in April 2022, where Governor Greg Abbott spoke about the project.