Copperas Cove accepting applications for Zoning Ordinance Review Committee

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Copperas Cove residents have a new chance to get involved, as the city is now accepting applications for its Zoning Ordinance Review Committee.

The committee reviews Zoning of the Code of Ordinances, and makes recommendations to the Planning and Zoning Commission regarding land use, zoning and other similar matters.

The Committee is made up of seven members. Members serve two-year terms, which are staggered from one another. Meetings are held at least once every two years, but may be held more often when deemed necessary.

The city stated that they are looking to fill positions with locally recognized members of the business community, preferably those who have experience in urban planning, land development, engineering, architecture, real estate, construction, economic development or local government.

Applications are available at 914 S. Main St., Suite D, or on the City's website, www.copperascovetx.gov under "Forms and Applications".

Completed applications should be sent the office of the City Secretary to be considered by the City Council.