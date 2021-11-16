Copperas Cove: All city facilities will be closed Thanksgiving, including trash

Copperas Cove provides important information regarding their trash schedule for the week of Thanksgiving.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Copperas Cove announces that all city facilities will be closed on Thanksgiving. This will also include the Solid Waste Transfer Station, which picks up trash for the community.

The week of Thanksgiving the collection schedule will be as follows:

According to the city, commercial trash will still be collected on its regularly scheduled day, with the exception of no collection on Thursday, Nov 25.