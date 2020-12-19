Copperas Cove family creates their own trail of lights for Christmas

The house is located at 503 N. 17 Street in Copperas Cove. People can visit between 5:30-9:30 p.m.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — A Copperas Cove family worked to spread the holiday cheer by decking out their driveway in lights and decorations for the community to tour. The home is at 503 N. 17 Street in Copperas Cove.

Richard Holt said Christmas lights make him happy.

"I think they make most people happy," Holt said.

The beginning of the driveway has a sign out front letting people know to walk down and enjoy their Christmas display. The beginning of the driveway you will find a tunnel of lights. Holt said it took ten hours to put together.

He said he has been decorating since 1986 and this year will be their 7th Christmas decorating at their current home. He thinks there are about 40 inflatables. There are also different sections with a theme like "military" and "Texas."

"It makes me happy and I want other people to enjoy it and be happy, especially this year more than any other year people need to be happy. People need something to smile about," Holt said.