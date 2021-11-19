Residents safe after HVAC closet fire in Copperas Cove

The fire department got a call about smoke and noise coming from inside a home's HVAC close in the 1110 block of West Business Hwy 190.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The residents inside a Copperas Cove home are safe after an early morning fire started in an HVAC closet, Copperas Cove Fire Department said Friday.

The fire department got a call about smoke and noise coming from inside a home's HVAC close in the 1110 block of West Business Hwy 190.

Firefighters were met with flames coming from inside a single-family home, according to the fire department. Everyone that was in the house was safely evacuated and the fire was put out, they said.

CCFD says an investigation into the fire revealed that it started in the HVAC closet.

In regards to the home, it had major damage from the fire with the main living room being heavily damaged, according to the fire department. Other parts of the home suffered damage from the smoke.

Currently, the family is staying with relatives after being displaced from their home.