Copperas Cove to host in-house job fair in January

The fair is meant to attract potential employees to City positions.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The City of Copperas Cove and the Human Resources Department will be hosting an in-house job fair in January.

The fair will take place on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2023, at the Public Library located at 501 S. Main St. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be targeted at attracting and recruiting new employees to City positions.

All departments of the city will reportedly be represented, and it will also be an opportunity to meet and speak with City staff members for those who are interested.

Computers will be available for those who would like to apply online at the event.

Current City of Copperas Cove position openings may be found on the City’s website at: https://copperascove.applicantpro.com/jobs/.