City of Copperas Cove looking to fill Housing Authority Board positions

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Copperas Cove is now accepting applications for positions on their Housing Authority Board.

Those appointed will serve on the board for two-year terms and meet once a month on the last Wednesday.

According to the city, the appointed position manages federal finances and approves all policies and legal documents for the Housing Authority.

Applications will be available online at www.copperascovetx.gov under “Forms and Applications”.