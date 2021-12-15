Copperas Cove is accepting applications for board membership positions

The City of Copperas Cove is accepting applications to fill positions in the Cemetery and Quality of Life Advisory Boards.

Copperas Cove is accepting applications to fill positions in the Cemetery and Quality of Life Advisory Boards.

Each board has different requirements in order for applicants to be appointed. The purpose of the Cemetary Advisory Board, according to the city, is to provide recommendations to the City Council on matters concerning municipal cemetery.

The city says the advisory body consists of five members, appointed to two-year terms, and meetings are held monthly.

While the purpose of the Quality of Life Advisory Board is to, when tasked by the City Council, to advice and recommendations on policies, rules, programs and regulations relating to public park and recreation facilities to include the city golf course, as stated by the city.

This body consists of eight members and three alternate members, appointed to staggered two-year terms, and meets monthly on the second Thursday, according to the city.