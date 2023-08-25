City of Copperas Cove hosting Warrant Round-Up to assist citizens with active warrants

Residents with Class C warrants will have a chance to pay fines or set up a payment plan without being arrested.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Copperas Cove Municipal Court is offering those with active warrants a chance to pay their fines without an arrest this August.

The Court will host a Warrant Round-Up and extend hours to assist those who would like to resolve their active warrants.

The new hours will be from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31.

The Court will be open during these times and staff will be available to meet with anyone who has an active Class C Warrant.

The City says individuals with unpaid fines are encouraged to contact the court immediately to avoid the "unnecessary embarrassment of an arrest".

The Copperas Cove Municipal Court is located at 602 S. Main St. in Copperas Cove, TX. The lobby is open regularly from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, with phones and email being open until 5 p.m.

Those with further questions are encouraged to contact Municipal Court Administrator Steve Thomas at sthomas@copperascovetx.gov or at (254) 547-5030 x6702.