Copperas Cove to participate in National Day of Prayer

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Editor's Note | The video above and below are segment religion-related in prayer.

The City of Copperas Cove in partnership with Copperas Cove Ministerial Alliance will host a National Day of Prayer observance open to the public.

The city says this year’s theme will be “Exalt The Lord, Who Has Established Us”. The event is set to take place on Thursday, May 5, beginning at 12 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.

Located at 508 S. 2nd Street, the program will include presenting a mayoral proclamation and offering of prayers by citizens in the community.

According to the National Day Of Prayer website, the day should be observed as a day of prayer to celebrate religious diversity with the goal of uniting people through faith and peace.