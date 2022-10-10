Residents speak out on potential home developments in Coryell County

A proposed subdivision in the Oglesby area could add 592 houses, which is concerning to residents who say water supply and infrastructure is lacking.

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — Talk of a developer purchasing 3,200 acres of land to build a 595 home subdivision in Coryell County has caused a concern for many residents in the area.

The potential subdivision would be located along county roads 267, 268, 272 and U.S. Highway 84.

Blayr Barnard says there is nothing wrong with expanding their community, but county officials should take a step back and asses the impact it could have in the future.

"If these nearly 600 homes are built, that's 600 wells, 1,200 cars, and having to build an even bigger school district. More importantly, we're dealing with a lack of well water we're able to get right now, there's no way the county is ready for such a big development," Barnard explained.

She went on to say the county roads aren't designed to handle the amount of traffic that would be inevitable with the amount of homes being built.

Earlier in September, over 150 Coryell County residents attended the Coryell County Commissioners Court to share their thoughts on the potential development proposal.

Since then, Barnard created a Facebook with over 350 members dedicated to uniting residents who also disagree with the potential development.

Another issue mentioned included how buyers purchase land but don't care about how their land purchase will impact the local community.

"These are not local residents, they are turn-and-burn developers and all the profit will be leaving Coryell County. All they are putting into this community is buying the property but no real dollars will stay in this county," Barnard continued.

Coryell County land owner Michael Dunagan also mentioned how the subdivision could negatively impact wild life like the bald eagles, wolves, and coyotes living in the area.

Residents have also claimed there has been a struggle getting water to home owners since the recent summer drought.

Some land owners rely on well water as their source for water in their homes and for their livestock but currently have dry water wells, forcing some land owners to sell off their livestock.

"If this development happens, this area will be the third largest population center in Coryell County behind Gatesville in Copperas Cove. But right now we just don't have the resources for it," Dunagan explained.

As for the county, commissioner Kyle Matthews says the proposal hasn't officially been brought to the court. But if it is and it's approved, they won't be able to change much.

"There's not been anything push forward to the core no planning process. Development is capitalism. if they follow the rules and regulations that the state sets forth, there's nothing the court can do," Matthews said.