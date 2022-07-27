Crash results in one dead in Lampasas County

Derwacter was not wearing a safety belt, as reported by Texas DPS.

Editor's Note | Video above and below are previous segments on Texas DPS

Texas Department of Public Safety are reporting a crash that resulted in the death of a 66-year-old man Wednesday morning.

Larry Carroll Derwacter was traveling eastbound in a Chevrolet pick-up truck on FM 580 west of Lampasas when he steered off the road and collided with a tree, according to authorities.

Everyone in a vehicle is required to wear a seatbelt, as stated by Texas Law. Failing to be restrained by a seatbelt greatly increases the risk of serious injury or death when involved in a traffic crash, according to Texas DPS.