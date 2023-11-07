'I don't know what to do,' | Frustrated parents rally together to protest CCMS changes in daycares

Several parents share how the removing childcare assistance, CCMS will leave them lost on where they're going to take their child now.

CENTRAL, Texas — Starting in the fall, many parents will soon face a reality that's always been difficult—finding childcare.

In October, daycare centers will no longer accept families on CCMS--or Childcare Management Services--a program that allows subsidies to help parents cover childcare costs.

With the coming change, many parents shared how heartbreaking the removal would be to them and how severely it will negatively impact thousands of families in the Brazos Valley.

Longtime CCMS recipient, Stacey Redmon, is someone who feels the decision isn't the right one. Both of her children have attended the Multilingual Academy daycare center for years.

"I mean I am shocked that they're doing this because to me, it's, the assistance is fantastic," Redmon said.

She believes it will leave many parents with few options to turn to for who will watch their child.

"I mean I don't have anyone else, this is it," she said.

However, daycare owners have been worked to create a petition to protest the change, with several parents, including Redmon, having already signed the petition.

"Honestly I'm at a lost, I don't know what to do, I don't have anyone else, I don't have no other family that can watch them and I cannot afford to pay full price to have them in a center, period," Redmon said.

Before, parents were only responsible for paying the difference, now they will be forced to pay it all with no assistance.

"It's gonna change a lot for a lot of families, including me," said Multilingual Academy volunteer and parent, Lauren Ochoa.

Half the enrollment at multilingual are families on CCMS, according to Multilingual Academy founder Nelly Forsyth. Even daycares with the biggest hearts would have to turn families away, according to Forsyth. The decision also hurts them financially, as the daycare is projected to lose thousands of dollars that would help their operations.

Mary Ramirez is an assistant director and current CCMS parent hoping for the best for the daycare and families, including her own.

"I'm trying to prepare for it mentally because I'm a mom and my kids go here," Ramirez said.

It's a domino effect that has roped in tons of families, including fairly new CCMS parents like Lauren Ochoa, who is a volunteer at the academy. To her, what was once a financial relief for her is now a looming nightmare for her and all families on CCMS.

"I really hope they see this is gonna be a struggle for a lot of families and they shouldn't take it away from us," said Ochoa.

If you'd like to sign the petition that could potentially help thousands of families and childcare center, click here.