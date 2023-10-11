x
Designated Trick-or-Treating times for area cities on Halloween

TEMPLE, Texas — As the Halloween season approaches, families and children eagerly anticipate dressing up in spooky costumes and embarking on the tradition of trick-or-treating. To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all, several cities in the area have designated specific hours for Halloween festivities on Oct.31. Here are the designated trick-or-treating times for various cities:

- Fort Cavazos:  6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

- Killeen:  6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

- Harker Heights:  6:00 p.m. to until 8:00 p.m.

- Copperas Cove:  6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

-Nolanville: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Temple, at this time, has not officially designated specific hours for trick-or-treating. 

Families are encouraged to respect these time frames and exercise caution while enjoying Halloween traditions. 

