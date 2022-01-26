Donations needed | Killeen Community Clinic's annual Caring Hearts fundraiser kicks off in February

Do you have a heart to spare? If not, Killeen's community clinic says you can donate one metaphorically for $1 each to help someone receive free healthcare services.

The Greater Killeen Community Clinic is in need of "hearts" for its annual Caring Hearts fundraiser Feb. 1.

The Clinic provides medical care to residents with little to no access to health care in Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties.

Executive Director of the Clinic TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, says the clinic relies heavily on donations

“In the midst of this pandemic, we have been (and are) blessed to continue to be strong advocates and service our patient population as well as new patients that we’ve seen an influx in over the past years. The Clinic relies heavily on donations from individuals. During the month of February, we ask that you Give From the Heart!”, she said.

Hearts can be purchased at the Clinic for $1 each or in bulks of 50 or 100.

Those wanting to make a donation, can either purchase hearts or sell hearts can contact the Clinic at 254-618-4211.