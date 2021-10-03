Texas DPS holds memorial to honor the life, service of fallen K9

The Texas Department of Public Safety invites the public to honor the life and service of narcotics K9 who died in the line of duty.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) invites the community to remember and honor narcotics K9 Bleck at a public memorial service Thursday morning.

The service will be held at 10 a.m. on July 29 at MCC Emergency Services Education Center located at 7601 Steinbeck Bend Dr. in Waco.

Bleck's nearly five years of service to the canine team was cut short on June 1 when he died in the line of duty.

He was just over 8 years old and joined the DPS canine team after graduating from narcotics detector canine handler school, according to the agency's Facebook.

DPS noted that throughout his career on the canine team, Bleck conducted 281 searches in which he helped locate more than 84 lbs. of marijuana, more than a kilo of cocaine and heroin, more than 9 kilos of methamphetamines, as well as over $302,000.

Texas DPS thanked Bleck for his service in a Facebook post on June 4, adding, "In his short time, he helped make our communities safer, and we will always be thankful for Bleck's service to DPS and our state."

Earlier this week, DPS lost one of our narcotic detector canines, Bleck. He passed passed away in the line of duty on... Posted by Texas Department of Public Safety on Friday, June 4, 2021