Dr. Pepper scholarship recipient seeks to make a difference

WACO, Texas — Baylor University student Reagan Whitaker just experienced a life changing moment when she was awarded a $100,000 scholarship from Dr. Pepper.

During the College Football Conference Championship games on Dec. 2 and 3, multiple contestants took to the field for a chance to win the grand prize by throwing as many footballs as they could into an oversized Dr. Pepper can in 30 seconds.

Whitaker came out of the competition victorious. She said all she can remember is every emotion happening all at once.

"Before I knew it, I blinked and the whole thing was over and my life literally changed within 30 seconds," she said.

Whitaker entered a one-minute Tik-Tok which qualified her for the competition. In it she explained how she wants to become an audiologist.

The inspiration to join this field comes from Whitaker's personal experience.

"My brother was born with moderate to severe neural hearing loss," she said.

When Whitaker's brother was born, the Newborn Screening Law had not passed, which connects babies with the early care, treatment, and/or intervention they need to give them the best chance at a healthy life.

His development, speech and language were delayed because no one realized he was suffering from hearing loss until he was two years old.

Whitaker said her brother is in the corporate world now and is doing amazing.

"If it weren't for an audiologist, he wouldn't have been able to do as great as he did," she said.

Her hopes are to take on this profession and change lives like her brothers.