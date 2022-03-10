East Texas man raises money for St. Jude's children by picking up trash

Robert Sistok has raised more than $75,000 for children battling cancer at St. Jude by cleaning up roadways across Alba.

ALBA, Texas — East Texas is home to many heroes. Robert Sistok is the hero who spends hours each day picking up trash to raise funds for children's battling cancer in St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Sistok raised more than $75,000 over the past five years.

This year’s project is called picking up trash for cash. There’s no litter too small, or too large for Sistok to pick it up.

Sistok cleans up roadways across Alba to raise money for children battling cancer at St. Jude.

It’s a cause close to his heart.

"Cancer has really adversely affected my family," Sistok said. "Both my parents lost to cancer. My dad was only 56. My sister's already had a double mastectomy.”

He’s also a disabled vet who’d still do almost anything to supply for those kids.

“I'm not gonna walk across the country," Sistok laughed. "The old lungs ain't got that anymore.”

As hard as he works, Sistok says picking up all the trash feels like moving a mountain with a teaspoon. He needs help.

“I've been picking up trash, it's been there eight or 10 years now," Sistok mentioned.

Between five to 10 hours a day, you'll find Sistok on the roadside proving one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

"We still raised like $11,500 just picking up garbage," Sistok said.

Sistok badly needs volunteers and donations. He would like the public to have his phone number and address to be able to reach out.

Robert Sistok: 406-212-0487.