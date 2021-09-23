Esther's Closet in Waco provides free business clothes to those looking to land the perfect job

Esther’s Closet has provided more than 700 clients with 2,300 free business outfits since 2016.

WACO, Texas — We all know the hunt for a job can be stressful, especially when it comes to buying the right attire to impress a potential employer.

Esther’s Closet in Waco is a program aimed at helping thousands of women in the workforce by providing more than 700 clients with more than 2,300 free business outfits.

Shamica Evans gets up bright and early to start preparing at the Waffle Chic. Evans credits Esther’s Closet with helping her when she first had her eyes set on the food truck.

“They helped me with resume writing, and work force attire, in order for me to go look for a job so I could build funds for Waffle Chic,” said Evans.

Evans said business clothes can get pricey.

“The price of professional clothes in Dillard’s and places like that were a bit steep for my pockets at the time,” said Evans. “But at Esther’s Closet you do not have to pay anything.”

Esther’s closet has been providing free business clothing to women in Waco since 2016. Starting this year, clients will be able to get workforce training and employment certificates in career fields like hospitality and light manufacturing. They are expanding their services even further to include men.

“If you don’t have the proper clothing, sometimes you just become an individual applying for the job,” said Esther’s Closet Coordinator Heaven Lee. “Having the look makes a big difference and we are here to help women on many levels of success.”

Evans said she highly recommends the program.

“They are there to provide you with outfits at no cost if you can’t afford to get certain items,” said Evans.