Experts weigh in on signs to look out for in potential abusers

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, an important time to raise awareness for victims and survivors of domestic violence.

TEMPLE, Texas — During the month of October, advocates and supporters acknowledge domestic violence survivors and serve as a voice for its victims.

The National Child Traumatic Stress Network says domestic violence is prevalent in every community, and affects all people regardless of age, socio-economic status, sexual orientation, gender, race, religion, or nationality.

Experts at the Family Abuse Shelter in Waco and Families in Crisis non-profit organization in Temple shared tips people can look out for every day in potential victims of abuse.

"It starts small. Maybe telling you what to say, controlling all the money, controlling what you see, or controlling who is allowed in a home. That's definitely a high sign. They might make threats the shouting down the insults often lead to shoving which you know that can lead to more severe forms of violence," Families in Crisis Director of Program Suzanne Armour explained.

The Texas Council on Family Violence recently reported 204 Texans were killed by an intimate partner in 20-21, with 3 of those in Bell County.

Domestic Violence could be happening to a stranger, friend or a family member without anyone ever knowing.

Knowing how to approach a potential victim is essential to remain sensitive while allowing them to get the help they need.

"A lot of what we tell people when they're looking out for signs are trying to talk to their friends and encourage them to maybe get resources is of course never to be like why aren't you leaving and accusatory towards the victim. Talk to them about some barriers that they might have and leaving the relationship and letting them know that you're there and that there are available resources if they want to reach out," Family Abuse Shelter Director of Development Sam Dietzler explained.

In remembrance of survivors of domestic violence, the Family Abuse Center invites the community to 'A Day of Remembrance' ceremony at the Waco Riverwalk Thursday, Oct. 20 at 6-pm.

Here is a list of resources available at your fingertips if you are suffering from domestic abuse or know someone who is.

National Domestic Violence 24-Hour Hotline

Families in Crisis (Bell County area, including Ft. Hood)

View Website | 254-634-1184 or 254-773-7765

Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline

View Website | Call or text 1-800-422-4453

Family Abuse Center (McLennan County area)

View Website | 24-hour hotline 1-800-283-8401

Aware Central Texas (Bell, Coryell, Lampasas, and Milam Counties)

View Website | 24-hour hotline 254-813-0968

Killeen location 254-213-2986 Temple location 254-939-7582

The Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children (McLennan, Falls, Coryell, Bosque, Hill, and Limestone Counties)