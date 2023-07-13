'She loved by example,' | Fairfield community mourns loss of beloved local woman

Jenifer Cleveland reportedly died after undergoing a procedure at a local med spa.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAIRFIELD, Texas — It has been a difficult week for people in Fairfield, Texas as Jenifer Cleveland, a beloved figure in the community, died on Monday, July 10.

After receiving an unknown procedure at the Luxe Med Spa in Wortham, TX, Cleveland allegedly became unresponsive and later died while being transported to Parkview Hospital in Mexia.

But Cleveland's friends and co-workers want to reflect on the person she was and how she made a large impact on the community when she was alive.

Cleveland worked at the I-45 Coffee Shop in Fairfield for five years. Her co-worker Mildred Blassingane says people came into the shop not just to eat, but to share space with Cleveland.

"Nobody didn't love her, she was very loving," Blassingane mentioned. "She made friends with whoever she talked to and everybody that comes in. It's a tragedy."

Cleveland was about to celebrate her first full year at local radio station KNES 99.1 Radio. Station program director Buzz Russell says while KNES was Cleveland's first time working for a radio station, she jumped in full force and was incredible at her job.

"She loved people, people loved her," Russell explained. "She not only lived by example, but she loved by example."

Russell says his wife uses the term 'Love, Life, Jen,' when describing Cleveland.

Cleveland was a mother of four and is survived by her husband Brian and her children.

Police are reportedly investigating Cleveland's death, and are conducting an autopsy to determine the cause. They have not released any further details about the investigation.