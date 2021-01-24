Family devastated after driver dies in fiery tanker accident

A tragic road accident this week has one family suddenly working to figure out what's next.

SAN ANTONIO — Elizabeth Moore had been married to her husband, Robert Moore, for more than 25 years.

“He did everything for me. After all of the work he would come home to cater to her, and that’s all he wanted. Get through the day let me go to my wife and take care of her,” one family member said.

Unfortunately, he wouldn’t be returning back home after work Thursday.

“His phone was off and it’s never off," Elizabeth Moore said. "Ever."

Robert was a truck driver. He died after the tanker truck he was driving lost control along the I-37 access road at South Loop 1604. According to an official on scene, the truck rode along the guardrail before rolling over the bridge.

The tanker burst into flames shortly after, and Robert had no way out.

Elizabeth says she had just spoken to him 30 minutes prior.

Robert, Elizabeth said, wasn’t perfect, but he meant everything to his family. As far as what happens next, she says the family is figuring it out one day at a time.