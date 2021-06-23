Family of first African American Killeen High School teacher, UMHB alumna reflect on her life, legacy

Dr. Altrac Ruth Tomlin, a woman of many firsts, passed away recently. Funeral services will be held this Saturday.

KILLEEN, Texas — The family of Dr. Altrac Ruth Tomlin said while they are still hurting after Tomlin's death, they are remembering her as a groundbreaking member of the Central Texas community.

It has been a week since Debra Tomlin lost her mother. On Wednesday, all she wanted to do was reflect on the things she will miss the most.

"There are so many things, but one of the things I think I will miss is traveling with her,” said Tomlin. “We went to Europe a couple of times, Vietnam, Cambodia, and China. I’m not going to have a traveling buddy anymore"

Dr. Altrac Ruth Tomlin was a woman of many firsts. She was the first African American teacher and counselor at Killeen High School. She was also the first black person to graduate from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in 1967.

"Her education was extremely important,” said Tomlin. “Of course, she loved reading, she loved working with people, and her education was top priority.

In 1978, Tomlin was one of 18 women who charted the Mu Theta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, in the Killeen-Fort Hood Area. Alpha Kappa Alpha is the first black sorority founded by college educated women.

"She loved Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated," said Tomlin.

Tomlin said her mother also loved giving back and doing volunteer work.

"She instilled that in me, although lately I have not done much of it, but she thought that was something everyone should do,” said Tomlin.