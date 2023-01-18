Family Promise of Bell County celebrates grand opening

This nonprofit organization is helping homeless children and families around Central Texas.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPLE, Texas — The Family Promise of Bell County celebrated its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony of the Promise House on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Dozens of community members gathered for the event including past program graduates, county leaders and the Mayor of Temple.

Founded in 2003, the nonprofit organization has been serving children and families who are homeless.

The Promise House has six goals:

Addressing the trauma of homelessness Ensuring that children are in school Gaining reliable transportation Attaining full-time employment Achieving financial stability Acquiring safe, sustainable housing

Executive Director of Family Promise Rucker Preston says homelessness in Bell County is severe.

"There is not a week that goes by that we don't get 15 or 20 calls from people saying that they're homeless and need a place to go," Preston said.

The Family Promise of Bell County then met with the City of Temple and asked for the desired property. They fundraised and came up with over one million dollars to open up the new facility.

The building is 6,500 square feet with an 800 square foot back patio. There are also seven bedrooms with private bathrooms for guest families, two volunteer bedrooms, living and dining rooms as well as a conference room/classroom, kitchen and laundry room.

"This is not just a shelter," Preston said. "This is a temporary home for families. Volunteers get to spend time with the families and ensure their safety while staff work on case management."

The Promise House in Bell County serves a total of seven homeless families.

"There are a very limited number of organizations that can actually house homeless families in Bell County," said Family Promise Board of Directors President Emily Lavin.

Homelessness is more common than people think, according to Lavin.

"It's not as visible as in big cities, but it's there," Lavin said. "There's people that are one paycheck away from homelessness that are staying with family members that are moving around."

Not only has this house changed lives for the families going through the process, but it has also impacted volunteers who spend days with the families.

"A volunteer came in last night," Preston said. "This morning, she said I can see that I need to come volunteer on a regular basis to have more impact. It really changes your life, and you get to spend time with kids who just melt your heart."

The work is not stopping here. The Family Promise of Bell County plans to open a playground and basketball/pickleball court in the spring and summer of 2023.

They are also working on Phase II which includes four additional houses on the second half of the campus, providing eight transitional housing units for guest families. Steps for Phase II have already been made and is expected to be completed as early as 2024.