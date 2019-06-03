SAN ANTONIO — Amid an outbreak making its way through 11 states, including Texas, a case of measles has now been diagnosed in San Antonio, according to representatives with the University Health System.

It's the first confirmed case in the area and the ninth in Texas.

University Health officials tell KENS 5 it was an adult who walked into an out-patient facility with this disease.

They said the individual, who doesn't appear to be a resident of Bexar County, left the facility before the test results came back.

"We have very good protocol. When we recognize people come in with potentially infectious diseases, they're moved out of the waiting room," University Health epidemiologist Dr. Jason Bowling said. "This person was treated per protocol to avoid risk to other people that were here."

UHS says that person left the facility before the results came back. They would not say if that person was back at University Hospital.

"The individual was provided with recommendations and instructions of what they can do to prevent transmission to other people and was appropriately managed during their stay here in the facility," Bowling added. "There's not really a treatment besides to try and prevent transmission to other people."

Measles is a highly-contagious illness that spreads through coughing and sneezing if a person is not vaccinated. Symptoms of measles are similar to having a cold or the flu. Doctors told KENS 5 the telling sign is a rash that starts at the scalp and works its way down the body.

KENS 5 called the Metropolitan Health District, where a representative referred us to the Texas Department of State Health Services, adding they cannot say where this individual lives but that Metro Health only oversees cases within Bexar County.

State officials also would not say where this person was, but said they were doing additional testing on the case to confirm it is indeed measles.

