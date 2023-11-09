Valley Mills food truck owners in need of support after devastating diagnosis

A Valley Mills couple opened their first small business called "Franny's Kitchen" earlier this year. Sadly, one of them is now facing a terminal illness.

Example video title will go here for this video

VALLEY MILLS, Texas — Francisca and Steve Castillo have been together for 25 years. The couple purchased their first food truck four months ago and called it "Franny's Kitchen." Steve wanted to fulfill his wife's dream of selling Mexican food after doctors diagnosed him with brain cancer.

It took doctors just weeks to also find tumors in Steve Castillo's stomach, after which he was transitioned into hospice care. He says he wanted to ensure his wife could be her own boss ahead of time.

"She wanted to open up her business, so I helped her open it so that she wouldn't have to work for anybody," said Castillo.

Steve Castillo's terminal illness has posed a challenge for the couple and their food truck business. Francisca Castillo says she no longer moves the food truck because her husband was the one who helped move it to different locations. She says she's adjusted her hours to be able to spend time with him.

The couple says community members are also helping as much as they can.

Hey y’all! We are going to be putting together a fall festival at Santa Fe park, for early November to help raise some... Posted by Devin Hodges on Wednesday, September 6, 2023

"I feel better knowing that the day I pass, I don't just have one person watching her," said Steve Castillo. "I have a whole community helping her."

The Castillo family is also receiving monetary donations on Cash App. Their handle is $FrannysKitchenTX.