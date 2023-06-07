Two Killeen councilmen are petitioned to recall after the passing of Prop A

Jonathan Okray began a recall petition to hold the city council responsible for allowing Proposition A to become law in Killeen.

KILLEEN, Texas — A petition to recall two Killeen City Council members is being circulated by a former Killen councilman, Jonathan Okray, after the council allowed the Proposition A ordinance to pass.

According to the City of Killeen, Proposition A eliminates low-level marijuana enforcement, prohibiting officers from arresting or giving tickets for Class A or B misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Okray submitted the petition to Killeen officials in June to get a recall vote on the ballot in November. He says the ordinance is in direct violation of Texas law and the council needs to be held accountable for allowing the law to pass.

"As a leader, you should know the lengths of what you can and cannot do in accordance with the law," Okray explained.

As of now, Okray says he's targeting Killeen Councilmembers at Large Jose Segarra and Ramon Alvarez.

Okray has first-hand experience with removing city council members in Killeen. He is responsible for organizing a recall in 2011 that resulted in five city council members losing their positions.

"My motive is to always follow the law," Okray continued. "Even the citizens were shortchanged because what they saw on the ballot is not the full product of what they voted for. The council amended some things."

6 News spoke to Councilman Segarra and he says he's aware of the petition and respects citizens speaking up for what they believe in.

However, Segarra says the loophole in Killeen's city charter should be the main focus because that is what caused this ordinance to become law.

"It was unanimous that we voted against it," Segarra explained. "Because of that, it went out to petition. Had there been something in place where it says if the council votes because it goes against the state law and you can't put it in a petition, we would not be here."

Bell County officially filed a lawsuit against the City of Killeen in June to stop Prop A from becoming law. The City signed off on paying at least $100,000 in legal fees, according to Segarra.

Okray's petition is required to earn at least 5,000 signatures from Killeen residents. If he succeeds, the signatures will be verified by the City Secretary. From there, the decision to vote for or against removing Segarra and Alvarez could end up on the November ballot, putting their positions in the hands of voters.