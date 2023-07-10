Volunteers assembled 17 playhouses for 17 different families.

KILLEEN, Texas — Volunteers and community partners gathered at the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity for the organization's fourth annual Project Playhouse Event.

The volunteers began at 7 a.m. Saturday. assembling playhouses for children in the central Texas area.

CEO Kristin Smith said the event is designed to "put children in the mindset to one day own their own homes."

"We want to make sure we're creating generational wealth, encouraging growth and impacting these children for their future," Smith said.

The children, through the event, were able to interact with their community partner sponsors, including representatives from HEB, Stock Craft Builders and more.

"It's personal for me because I get to be part of serving a community and serving a family," Smith said.

Volunteers assembled and painted 17 different playhouses for 17 different families which were delivered to the respective children Saturday.

Volunteers, like Nelson Bonilla from Cloud Real Estate, have been partnering with Habitat for Humanity for years and said the event is "for a good cause."

"It's nice to see these young kids get into their play house, that looks like a home and hopefully that starts planting the seed for future home ownership," Bonilla said.

Habitat for Humanity provides homes to volunteers after 18 months of sweat equity hours at zero percent interest rates.

The $33,000 raised from Saturday's event will be invested in the organization's home ownership program.

Smith said coming from a low income family herself the event is inspiring.