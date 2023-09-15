Free dental care offered today at Greater Killeen Community Clinic

You can receive free dental care starting at 8:00 a.m. at the Greater Killeen Community Clinic.

KILLEEN, Texas — If you're in need of dental care you can receive free services today at the Greater Killeen Community Clinic starting at 8:00 a.m.

It is first come first serve. 50 people have already signed up for the event so they will be seen first, then the remaining 100 people lined up will be seen.

This clinic will be open until noon.

Anyone who is not serviced will give their information to the clinic so they can be reached at a later date.

There is no need to worry about transportation as the clinic will provide their own.

Information from the clinic:

Join us for Killeen Dental Day, a day dedicated to promoting oral health and providing dental care to the community. Date: Fri, Sep 15, 2023

Time: 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM (Central Daylight Time)

Location: 718 North 2nd Street, Killeen, TX 76541

At this event, our team of experienced dentists and hygienists will be offering free dental services of an extraction or filling. Whether you're in need of a routine dental examination or have specific concerns, our team of experts will be available to address your needs.

Once triaged, patients will be sent to one of the three participating dental clinics:

Winegar Dental in Harker Heights

Elm Ridge Dental in Killeen

Killeen Oral & Maxillofacial in Killeen