Free, live music concert series is coming to East Waco

After receiving a $90,000 grant, Creative Waco is bringing a 10-week free, live music series to the city starting April 2023.

WACO, Texas — East Waco is full of culture and new restaurants and sooner rather than later, free, live music will be added to that list.

"The communities vision always was that this would be East Waco's front porch," Fiond Bond, CEO of Creative Waco, said. "That was something that was part of the conversation as this was envisioned."

East Waco's front porch is getting a music makeover.

After receiving a $90,000 grant, Creative Waco is bringing a free, live music series called Levitt AMP Waco Music Series to Bridge Street Plaza in East Waco. The 10 week period between April and July will feature a different genre of music, so every type of person can enjoy.

"It will be a different kind of music that has its roots in Waco or says something about the current explosion of musical talent that we're seeing in this community and our aspirations for the future," Bond said.

For a three year period from the end of April to early July, people in Waco can soon enjoy a Saturday night full of live music, food, friends and family.

"It just really makes people aware that there's a lot of stuff happening down here," Andrew Manon, tap room manager for Brotherwell Brewing, said. "With our taps and the many restaurants behind us down here, i's just something that is really going to open people's eyes."

This new music series will open people's eyes and ears to the culture of East Waco. With various new restaurants, shops and apartments being built in the area, this concert series hopes to attract even more people to this side of town.

"We're hoping that this really puts East Waco on the map as a musical destination," Bond said. "It has been in the past. It has all of the skills and talents to do that now and I know that's one of the aspirations for the future."

What may be a slower side of town is about to turn into a lively, music masterpiece.

"East Waco is becoming one of the most exciting parts of the revitalization of our downtown area and we really hope that this will begin encouraging people to think of our downtown as much of a more expanded area," Bond said.

Mark your calendars because the 10-week concert series officially kicks off April 21st at 6:30 pm full of music, food, art, fashion and fun.

Creative Waco is still looking for restaurants and companies who are interested in sponsoring the concert event. All musicians interested in performing should reach out to Creative Waco as well on their website or Facebook page.