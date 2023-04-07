Temple: How Fourth of July firework shows are put on

About 600 firework shells are lit during a 20 minute firework show.

TEMPLE, Texas — Most people anticipate a fun and exciting firework show in Central Texas, but it takes a lot of preparation to make it happen.

The City of Temple has partnered up with H-E-B and Sky Wonder Pyrotechnics to provide the firework show that is set to start at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday night .

Sky Wonder Pyrotechnics technician Mark Clark says Sky Wonder has provided a firework show for the Temple community for the last two years.

"It takes a couple of days to make sure we get everything ready," Clark explained. "While we want everyone to enjoy the show, safety is always first."

Clark and his crew are set up about 80 feet away from where the fireworks are lit and they have specialized boards hooked up to set off the fireworks from afar.

There are about 600 shells that are lit in the span of the 20 minute show. That equates to one firework being lit every two to three seconds. Wind is also an important factor when determining the direction they light the fireworks.

So what makes the fireworks shoot up and then explode?

"The primary thing is black powder, that's what initiates the charge for it to go up," Clark explained. "Then there's black powder inside that causes it to burst out."

How about the lights the explosion causes?

"Those are literally our closely guarded secrets," Clark added.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend the Temple firework show. Holly Leiferman, senior special events coordinator, plans for the show to be the best in Central Texas.

For safety precautions, the City of Temple burned the grass where the fireworks will be set to prevent any fires.