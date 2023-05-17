'He went on to be with Jesus.' | Funeral held for fallen Cameron police officer

On May 10th, Sgt. Joshua Clouse, was shot and killed in the line of duty. On week later, family and friends gathered to honor the life of their fallen hero.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Wednesday, May 17 was a somber afternoon for first responders in Central Texas as the community continues to mourn the loss of Sgt. Joshua Clouse.

Clouse will be remembered for his faith as he leaves behind family, friends and a community who all gathered to pay respect to their fallen loved one.

As the bagpipes played, one could hear the sound of honor, love and remembrance, all for Clouse, who was shot and killed in the line of duty.

"Josh demanded to go in the door first. He wouldn't have it any other way," Brad Dusenberry, the pastor speaking at the funeral service, said. "He knew the danger that was there, but he demanded to go in the door first. Before he did, you know what he did? He got the guys together and prayed."

After responding to a domestic violence call in the city of Cameron on May 10, authorities found a woman who had been shot in her home. The suspect was still in the house, and upon entering, Clouse was shot and killed.

Clouse leaves behind his wife and two sons.

"Josh adored those boys," Dusenberry said. "I told the boys what happened and that their daddy had been shot. He went on to be with Jesus. You know what the first thing Jonathan said was" 'I am so thankful to have had him for a daddy for 18 years.'"

Clouse was a father, husband, friend and partner who was a part of many communities.

"He was a part of a brotherhood of Christians, a brotherhood of law enforcement and a brotherhood of firemen," Dusenberry said. "Josh loved what he did."

He loved what he did until his very last day.

The community gathered outside of the Expo Center as the End of Watch Call rang through the entire parking lot.

"Negative contact 4104. Sergeant Joshua Clouse, thank you for your dedication, loyalty and service for seven years," an officer said over the radio. "Rest easy sergeant Clouse, your brothers and sisters have the watch from here."

As family and friends continue to mourn the loss of their fallen hero, a GoFundMe has been created to raise money for the officer's family.