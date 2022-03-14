Game Day 2022 | The City of Killeen Public Library to host public gaming event March 15

Card games galore! Or are board games more your speed? Find out at Game Day hosted by the City of Killeen Library.

The City of Killeen Library will be hosting a free Game Day on March 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will be open to all especially those who will be affected by Fort Hood's power outage scheduled for March 15. Fort Hood announced it would be without power most of the day due to a planned DoD-mandated Energy Resilience Readiness Exercise.

The event will take place at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. WS Young Dr.

The library hopes that people will use the event as a chance to spend time with family or even a chance to make new friends!

The library staff will provide board games, dominoes and cards that will be available on site. Visitors are welcome to bring their own games, as stated by the library.