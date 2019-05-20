GATESVILLE, Texas — The Gatesville community joined together Sunday to support Kelly Murphy, a former Coryell County sheriff's deputy who suffered a stroke on the job in January.

Murphy joined the Coryell County Sheriff's Department after retiring from the Belton Police Department. All together, he spent more than 20 years in law enforcement.

But his stroke ended that career and left him unable to walk for the past four months.

Hundreds from across Central Texas came out to the Gatesville Fire Department to eat burgers and hot dogs, listen to music, place bids in auctions and enter raffles, all in support of Murphy and his family.

Murphy said he it was difficult to put into words how thankful he was for the support he saw at the event.

"I don't even know how to put it into words, but I'm very very blessed... Very very blessed to have these people in my life," Murphy said.

Sgt. Debbie Brown said she couldn't believe how many people came to the benefit.

"When it comes to law enforcement, people want to do their best," Brown said. "It's mind-blowing. It's exciting. We're happy about it and hope that it continues throughout the day."

If you would like to support Murphy, call the Coryell County Sheriff's Department at 254-865-7201 and ask for Sgt. Brown to say you would like to help Deputy Murphy.

POPULAR ON KCENTV.COM: