City officials say they expect anywhere from 700 thousand to one million visitors to the town for the rare event.

GATESVILLE, Texas — The City of Gatesville is making preparations for what they expect to be a massive influx of visitors to the state of Texas and their small town ahead of the upcoming solar eclipse. Next year on April 8, 2024, many central Texans will be able to see a total solar eclipse. Forecasted projections make Gatesville the perfect spot to see this rare event.

On Thursday, Gatesville held a town hall meeting in preparation for the event, laying out their priorities and expectations. City officials explained how they are expecting anywhere between 700 thousand to one million outsiders to arrive in the state of Texas. According to the 2022 U.S. Census Bureau, approximately 16,200 people live in Gatesville. The sparsely populated town is not sure what to expect for such a rare event but they are excited for it to come to Gatesville.

"One of the biggest, if not the biggest event happening in town," said Brad Hunt, Gatesville Chief of Police.

Public safety was named as the top priority in the town hall meeting along with keeping businesses prepared and the general public aware of what to expect. This is to ensure they don't have a repeat of the 2017 solar eclipse where many people ran out of gas after being stuck in a traffic jam for over nine hours.

This time the city is preparing to have officers from all over the state to come and help with traffic control. After February, the city will also put out signs for the event to help keep the public aware.

The eclipse path will be about 150 miles wide, according to eclipse coordinator, Cher Shepherd. The closer you are to the path the better you will see the totality, which is the overall goal she said.

"We want not only our visitors but our residents to have a safe, memorable, and enjoyable experience when the eclipse comes," said Shepherd. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime thing for most of us," she said.

City residents will also be able to sign up for 'Code Red' alerts on their phones to stay informed about everything going on in the area. To sign up for the alerts just head to the city's website where you will also be able to buy eclipse glasses and souvenirs.

As the city enters phase two of planning and preparations we will be sure to keep you updated on events and where you can go to see the total solar eclipse. An event you won't want to miss because the next time you will be able to see another total solar eclipse in the United States is August 23, 2045. Visit the town's website for more details on how to join the experience.