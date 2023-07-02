God's Closet Swap event to offer free clothes to community

Each guest will get their own personal shopper to help them find the right outfit for them.

KILLEEN, Texas — Looking for your next spring look? A Killeen event can help you find it.

The God's Closet Swap event, presented by the Freedom's Coffee group, is a free event where residents can find new clothes and get some advice on finding just the right outfit, all free of charge.

Doors for the event open at 9:45 a.m. at Milestones, Memories and Events, located at 2501 S. WS Young Dr. Ste 209 in Killeen. Doors close at 12 p.m., so don't miss out!

The event is intended both as a women's event and an outreach event by the organization. Covenant Life Church and various women's groups are also partnered with the event.

Every visitor to God's Closet Swap will get their own personal shopper to help them find the right outfit for them. Clothes were donated by members of the community.

Any items that are left over at the end of the event will be donated to women's shelters or homeless shelters in the area.