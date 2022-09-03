GoFundMe set up for 15-year-old Killeen High School student struck, killed by train

"She was excited after receiving information to become a cheerleader in her sophomore year," her aunt Glenda Attaway wrote on the GoFundMe page.

KILLEEN, Texas — A GoFundMe account was set up for the family of the 15-year-old Killeen High School student who was struck and killed by a train on Tuesday.

According to the page, the student identified as Senia Aguilera was on her way home from school and crossing the tracks nearby when she was struck and killed.

In the description, her aunt claims there wasn't any indication that a train was approaching by the time she was struck.

"Our beautiful baby girl gone way to soon. We have set up this account to give her a proper burial and help her Mom, as Mom will miss work for a period of time," she wrote.

She added that her funeral services will be delayed though because three different agencies are investigating.

"At this time any and all help is greatly appreciated. Anything helps even prayers for our family. We thank each and everyone of you from the bottom of our hearts. May God bless you," she wrote.

The Killeen Police Department didn't confirm the student's identity.

On Facebook, Aguilera's aunt posted an announcement about the community is planning a balloon release in her honor at Stewart Park off East Rancier Avenue at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 10.

"She loved purple, blue, and black. Come out and show our babygirl some love," she wrote.