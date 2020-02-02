CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The community has come together to help the families of two Corpus Christi Police Officers.

Alan McCollum and Michael Love were working a traffic stop on Highway 358 Friday night when they were hit by an intoxicated driver.

McCollum died and Love is currently recovering from his major injuries.

The efforts to help Love and McCollum's family are greatly appreciated as two separate GoFundMe pages have been set up for the officers.

Officer McCollum left behind a wife and three children.

Organizers saying funds will directly benefit Officer McCollum's family with unforeseen expenses and related needs after the unfortunate loss.

McCollum was a seven-year veteran of CCPD and spent 21 years serving his country as a Master Sergeant in the Army.

Officer love remains in the hospital, and the Corpus Christi Blue Line Angels have set up a GoFundMe to help pay for unplanned expenses during his healing process.

As of now, hundreds of people have donated between both campaigns.

26-year-old Brandon Portillo remains behind bars charged with intoxication manslaughter, intoxication assault, and driving without a license.

The GoFundMe for Officer McCollum's family can be found here. The GoFundMe for Officer Love can be found here.

