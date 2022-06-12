GOOD NEWS! Missing teddy bear found

The teddy bear's former owner reached out to Goodwill noting the special bear contains a bag of his son's ashes, according to a Facebook post.

WINDHAM, Maine — Goodwill Northern New England has some good news! A very special teddy bear has been found!

"Thank you all for getting the word out. Our customers and donors are the best people in the whole world," they said in a Facebook post.

On Tuesday the charitable organization asked for help on social media asking for help in finding the treasured stuffed animal that the former owner said contained a bag of his son's ashes.

Goodwill said the teddy bear may have been donated to the Windham, Maine store and traveled to Hooksett, New Hampshire.

"We are not 100% sure that this bear was donated to Goodwill. But there's a strong chance, so we need to try our best to reunite it with its owner," the post stated

The bear was described as wearing a brown knit sweater.

