Governor Abbott address new anti-opioid campaign in Waco

On Tuesday, Greg Abbott addressed his new "One Pill Kills" campaign with local law enforcement to combat the ongoing fight against fentanyl.

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — It's a drug that kills four people on average every day and is now the leading cause of death between the ages of 18 and 45 in the United States.

"Fentanyl is killing Texans. Last year almost 1,700 Texans lost their lives because of fentanyl," Greg Abbot, the Governor of Texas, said.

Abbott visited Waco on Tuesday to talk about his new anti-opioid campaign called "One Pill Kills" to combat the growing danger of fentanyl.

"The Texas Department of Safety alone has seized enough fentanyl to kill every man, women and child in the entire United States of America," Abbott said. "Fentanyl is a clandestine killer that is brought in and caused by the Mexican drug cartels. Cartels are terrorists and it's time they be treated that way."

The governor isn't just pushing for Mexican drug cartels to be classified as terrorist groups, he also wants dealers to be charged with murder.

During Tuesday's meeting, he held up a bag of fentanyl laced pills to show to the room.

"Fentanyl is on these pills right here. Pills like this are sold on the street in Texas every day," Abbott said. "I want to make it a law that makes it murder for someone to knowingly provide fentanyl laced drugs that lead to somebody's death."

McLennan County Sheriff, Parnell McNamara, sat alongside Abbott at Tuesday's meeting.

"When somebody gives somebody narcotics that kills them, they should be responsible ... absolutely," McNamara said.

Here in Central Texas, the McLennan County sheriff's office is working hard to fight the issue.

"We're out there every day with our drugs dogs doing interdiction on the highway and running search warrants on people who we have reason to believe are involved in drug or human trafficking," McNamara said. "We're never going to let up on them. Our slogan is keep the heat turned up and the hammer down. That's what we are going to do on these people."

Governor Abbott is also looking to expand the availability of Narcan, an immediate response antidote that has the potential to save someone's life.

"They could be going through a seizure on the brink of their life. But if they can gain access to Narcan, that can save their life instantly."

He is hoping to provide schools and local law enforcement with the antidote. How he plans to pay for that program has yet to be decided.

KCEN Related Stories: