Greater Waco Chamber to host 'Find Your Waco Life' job fair

The event will feature exhibitors including restaurants, volunteer organizations, local nightlife, real estate and leasing agencies and more.

WACO, Texas — The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce is set to host the "Find Your Waco Life" job fair later this October to help job seekers find work opportunities in the city.

The free event will be held at the Freedom Fountain, adjacent to the Waco Convention Center, on Oct. 22 from 3-6 p.m.

Find Your Life Waco will feature exhibitors including restaurants, volunteer organizations, local nightlife, real estate and leasing agencies and more. Exhibitors will help attendees connect with volunteer opportunities, community organizations and full time and part-time jobs and internships.

The chamber added that active duty Fort Hood soldiers who attend the event will get a $20 gas card, compliments of H-E-B. Proof of active duty service will be required and cards will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

"H-E-B joins the Waco Chamber and recognizes and values the skills sets and leadership attributes of our Nation’s Heroes and we hope to introduce them to career opportunities and welcome them into our community,” said Jennifer Branch, Director of Existing Industries & Workforce Development.