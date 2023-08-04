Greater Waco YMCA distributing 480 backpacks to local students

Backpacks full of school supplies will be distributed at the East Waco Library at 10 a.m. on Aug. 5.

WACO, Texas — The Greater Waco YMCA is helping local students get ready for the upcoming school year through the organization's annual Backpack Drive.

The YMCA will be distributing 480 backpacks to Waco area students and families at a distribution event at the East Waco Library on Aug. 5.

The YMCA said the drive was made possible through the generosity of Magnolia, who donated the money to purchase the backpacks, as well as Baylor Scott & White and the Waco community.

The organization said the donated backpacks and supplies will "empower students to learn, grow and thrive in the new school year". The donated backpacks are clear, in order to meet Waco ISD requirements, and will be stocked with items required by the district such as paper, pencils, glue and crayons.

The drive-thru distribution event will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5 at the East Waco Library, located at 901 Elm Ave. in Waco. The event will be open to students of all ages, and backpacks will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

"Strengthening the community is a core cause for the Greater Waco YMCA," said the organization in a release. "The backpack drive nurtures the potential of Waco area students by distributing backpacks filled with back-to-school supplies to families in need.

With families across the nation spending an average of $890 on school supplies in 2023, The YMCA said they hope the drive will be able to offset some of those expenses and give students the tools they need to succeed.