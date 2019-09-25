KILLEEN, Texas —

H-E-B will close the Killeen store at 809 North Gray Street on Sunday, Oct. 20. This is due to changing market conditions and the need for extensive facility renovations at the 60-year-old location.

H-E-B says they will remain a community partner with two other H-E-B stores in Killeen and several stores in neighboring communities.

“H-E-B will continue to operate stores and be an important resource for Killeen, a vibrant community we’ve been a part of for more than six decades,” Jeff Thomas, H-E-B Senior Vice President and General Manager for the Central Texas Region said. “We remain committed to our strong community partnerships in Killeen and we will continue to invest in our stores and plan to introduce and expand innovative services to better serve our customers in the area.”

All of the store’s 53 employees will be offered an equivalent position with opportunities for growth and advancement at nearby stores. H-E-B says they are committed to ensuring a smooth transition and there are no plans to close other stores in the area.

“One of the many ways we are showing care for our downtown Killeen neighbors through this time of transition is by securing additional transportation access to our neighboring stores, as well as providing special offers and free next-day service for our H-E-B Home Delivery should customers wish to have groceries delivered to their door,” Thomas said.

H-E-B will be purchasing and distributing 1,000 bus passes and rolling collapsible carts to Killeen 1 customers to make free transit possible to the closest H-E-B after the closure.

Beginning in October, H-E-B will begin hosting a monthly large-scale, mobile food pantry distribution with the Central Texas Food Bank in the parking lot of the closing downtown store.

H-E-B employees from area stores will volunteer to help distribute the trailer loads of fresh fruits, vegetables and healthy pantry staples to the residents of the Killeen community.

Additionally, H-E-B will significantly increase the exiting support they currently provide to the network of downtown Killeen nonprofits that provide food access for families.

Popular stories:

'You slayed my song:' Killeen singer turns chairs on ‘The Voice’ with John Legend's ‘Preach’

First Subway Standout Coach honor goes to Holland ISD's Rodney Drake

2-year-old found dead at Temple home, mother’s boyfriend charged with murder