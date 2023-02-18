Habitat for Humanity restores hope for Briones family

After the Briones family lost one of their daughters and family home in a fire, Habitat for Humanity has helped restore hope.

KILLEEN, Texas — On Jun. 15, 2020, a fire consumed the Briones' family home in Killeen, Texas. After the family was permanently displaced with no belongings, the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity stepped in to help restore what was lost.

The terrible fire stole more than just the home the Briones family built their life in, however. It also claimed the life of their youngest daughter, Adeline Hope.

After suffering smoke inhalation and severe injuries, Adeline Hope passed away just three days after the terrible event.

"This was also my grandparent's house before my parents lived here, so there were lots of memories here," said Alexa Briones, Edwin and Maria Briones' daughter. "When I got the call that there was a fire, it was very emotional, especially with losing my sister."

A home that had been passed down through generations had been burned to the ground. With no belongings or home to return to, all the family had was each other and the community.

"This is where a terrible tragedy happened," Kristin Smith, the CEO of Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity, said. "We came in, we contacted Laura Baeza, and said 'Can you help us restore hope and rebuild hope for this family?'".

"It's crazy to think that it wasn't like this before and now my parents have somewhere to live. I'm so excited for them," Alexa Briones said. "But, at the same time it's so sad because we miss my sister."

The organization worked to restore the hope that had been lost in the fire.

"The theme of the day is hope," Alexa said. "No one is forgetting about Hope. It just gives my family more room to heal to have their own place and to move forward."

With the help of Habitat for Humanity, that hope is slowly being restored.

"We're here for you and that's what Habitat is all about," Smith said. "We make sure that everyone has a decent place to live but also making sure that we put God's love first."

After five to six months of building, this house was transformed into a home. On Saturday, Feb. 18, the keys were handed off ready to host future lifelong memories.

It took a partnership with Lowes, various community volunteers, and most of all hope, to get the job done.

"It's wonderful that it's fixed up now and it's redone," Alexa said. "Now, I have a child and they get to have similar experiences with my parents. It's now somewhere for us to meet and make more memories."

Memories that no matter what, their daughter Hope will be a part of.

A wall in one of the bedrooms with a chandelier hanging above is going to serve as a memorial, so that Hope is always with them.