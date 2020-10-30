Their front yard has become a BLM graveyard with tombstones that represent people who have been killed by police and not just in Kentucky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A family in St. Matthews is using their Halloween decorations to start a conversation about Black men and women who have been killed by police.

On Perryman Road, you will find a Black Lives Matter graveyard filling their front lawn.

Maggie McCrery says she and her family didn't want to be just another house on the block.

"We chose to really bring our feelings from how we feel and bring it outside so that everybody else can see it as well," McCrery said. "We really wanted to take Halloween and use it as a template to really express how we feel in our family about Black Lives Matter."

They chose a handful of names. Some recognizable by many, others that have not been in the spotlight.

"It's really disturbing the amount of names that you could choose," McCrery said.

There are too many stories to count and they are all too real to forget. Front and center this Halloween is their message to fight for justice.

"Kinda have it in your face a little bit more in a more," McCrery said. "I'm hoping it's a great way for children to be brought into this conversation."

This family hoping they don't have to add any more names to these tombstones.

"I think African American people need to know that we stand in solidarity with them," McCrery said. "They shouldn't have to fight this fight alone."

